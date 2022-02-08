5 Takeaway From Bobby Webster's Pre-Trade Deadline Press Conference

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster spoke for nearly 20 minutes during his annual pre-trade deadline press conference. Here are the biggest takeaways:

1. Don't Expect Any Major Moves

The Raptors aren't breaking up the core. Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Gary Trent Jr. aren't going anywhere. Webster didn't come out and say it explicitly, but it's not happening.

"Obviously with the players are growing and playing together, I think suggests less of a major move," he said. "Doesn’t mean we don’t get those calls and we’re not talking about them but I think the good vibes of the current group hopefully bodes well for the future."

2. Goran Dragic's Contract Provides Options

Toronto has been waiting all season for a chance to move Goran Dragic's $19.4 million expiring contract. It's the only reason they've kept him around this long and now they should get a chance.

There have been plenty of conversations with Dragic's representation and now it's just a matter of time before he and the team part ways.

"I think they kinda know the game we’re in and the writing on the wall," Webster said. "They realize that as a fairly large expiring contract. It greases deals in the NBA which is the name of the game this week."

The contract allows Toronto to acquire someone with a significant salary without giving up anyone currently in the rotation.

3. The Pandemic Hasn't Impact the Team's Financial Situation

Don't worry about Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, they still have money. Even as COVID-19 continues to impact capacity at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors haven't been instructed to cut salary or limited in any way.

"I haven’t had any of those conversations in a limiting way. Business as usual for us," Webster said. "Obviously huge thanks to our ownership. Obviously, it’s tough for them to not have fans in the arena but I think they see the big picture. They want us to be competitive. So, zero interruptions, zero conversations on it."

4. Raptors Have the Flexibility to Add Money

With the core all under contract through at least next season, the Raptors are in a position to add some long-term money at least through next season without impacting their ability to make offseason moves.

“Those are exactly the type of deals we’re looking at," Webster said. "Obviously having most of the core under contract here, it helps us (make long-term additions). We definitely have the flexibility there, and even beyond."

5. Raptors Looking to Add Long-Term Piece

The Raptors want to be buyers at the deadline, but adding a rental isn't in the cards.

"It’s building a championship team, finding pieces that fit not only in the short term but obviously long-term," Webster said. "By no means do we think that this is the final look and I think that's why this week's important for us if we can find a player that would complement that group."

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday

Further Reading

Raptors weather Hornets storm with another character-building win

The Raptors face big decisions as the trade deadline nears

Chemistry is key as Raptors head into trade deadline week