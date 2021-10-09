Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason at Celtics

The Toronto Raptors are heading East to Boston to take on the Celtics their third preseason game of the year

What to Watch For

With Joel Embiid in the rearview mirror, the Raptors' small-ball lineup should have a much easier time against the Celtics. Keep an eye on how the Raptors pressure Jayson Tatum who should attract lots of attention with Jaylen Brown out of the lineup.

There are still two roster spots up for grabs and so far we haven't seen any playing time from Sam Dekker and Ishmail Wainright. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said that they'd get playing time eventually... maybe that starts tonight. Otherwise, keep an eye on Freddie Gillespie's minutes. He's struggled lately and it's possible his leash has run out.

Malachi Flynn was a late substitution in the first two games, coming in after Dalano Banton. Nurse hadn't been pleased with Flynn's lack of offensive aggression in the training camp, but he certainly played better than Banton in the second preseason game. There's a good chance those rotation minutes flip tonight.

Where to Watch

TSN2 will be broadcasting the game.

Injury Report

The Raptors will once again be without Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, and now Yuta Watanabe.

For the Celtics, Brown will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs, according to Covers. The total for the game is 218.5 on most websites.

