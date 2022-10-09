Skip to main content
Raptors Host Bulls in Preseason Action: Where to Watch, Odds, & Game Preview

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will welcome DeMar DeRozan to town for preseason action. Here's where to watch, betting odds, and a game preview

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will come north Sunday night as the Toronto Raptors return home for a 6 p.m. ET preseason tilt at Scotiabank Arena. 

What to Watch For

  • It'll be the first and only preseason game in Toronto this year and the first opportunity for Raptors fans to welcome back DeRozan who will make two regular season trips to Scotiabank Arena this season, first on Nov. 6 and again on Feb. 28.
  • Fred VanVleet had a rest night in Toronto's last outing and should be back in the lineup Sunday for the Raptors. Look for him to find a groove against the Bulls after what's been a slow start to the preseason for the 28-year-old guard.
  • Scottie Barnes hasn't quite looked like the reigning Rookie of the Year so far this preseason and is coming off a turnover-filled night against the Houston Rockets. The Raptors have let him play the point guard role during the preseason but that might change in Game 4 with VanVleet back.
  • Dalano Banton has been a difference-maker off the bench for the Raptors so far this preseason and is well on his way to taking over the backup guard spot from Malachi Flynn. If Flynn is still out with a fractured cheekbone, expect Banton to once again log significant minutes off the bench.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast the game.

