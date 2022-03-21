Chris Boucher Saves the Day, Precious Achiuwa Steps Up, & Raptors Eke Out Victory over 76ers

All that matters is how you finish.

There was nothing pretty about the start of the season for Chris Boucher. The 29-year-old was a liability on both ends of the court, too aggressive and too mistake-prone to be playable at times. But lately, he's been a difference-maker. When Toronto needed a stop late in the fourth quarter, Boucher stood in there against a driving James Harden. He took an elbow to the face, a charge to the stomach, and held strong as Toronto eked out a 93-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

1. Win the Embiid-less Minutes

Toronto's plan for Joel Embiid and Harden was to get aggressive. When one of the superstars rested, the Raptors sent double teams at the other one, trying to force the ball out of whoever was leading Philadelphia's offense, hoping to force the other 76ers to beat them. When the two were together, the Raptors refused to leave the two MVP-caliber players, leaving open shooters dotting the perimeter anytime Toronto was forced into rotation.

For a while early in the game, it wasn't pretty. The 76ers just moved the ball around, awaiting the double then sending Toronto scrambling to recover as Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle made the Raptors pay.

Toronto did, however, find a groove in the second and early fourth quarters when Embiid went to the bench and the Raptors' second unit began to take advantage of the offensive glass with putback dunks and second-chance points galore. With more energy, Toronto's defense looked at ease, albeit without Philadelphia's best player on the court.

Truthfully, Toronto's best bet against the 76ers is the same gameplan that worked so well in Game 7 back in 2019: Win the minutes when Embiid sits. Back then, it was Greg Monroe who couldn't hold up against the Raptors in that pivotal game. This time around, it was Georges Niang and DeAndre Jordan who the Raptors killed. Put simply, in a five-point 76ers loss, Embiid was plus-seven. That's all it comes down to.

2. Raptors Start 2nd Half Without Achiuwa as Sign of Respect

It was somewhat surprising when the Raptors opened the second half without Precious Achiuwa on the court considering he'd led the team with 14 points as a starter before halftime. Typically first half starters start in the second half and rarely does a 14-point first-half performance lead to a benching. Yet in this case, Achiuwa was too important to start.

The 22-year-old sophomore has suddenly become one of Toronto's most reliable offensive options. He's become a three-point threat and a rare floor-spacer on a team that lacks reliable outside shooting. Starting him in the second half would have put all of Toronto's best scorers on the court together and considering the impact Embiid has on the court, the Raptors couldn't afford to use all their offensive weapons at once. Instead, Raptors coach Nick Nurse benched Achiuwa, using him as the lead man on the second unit that Toronto hoped would take advantage of the 76ers' Embiid-less lineups.

It was a savvy decision from Nurse who leaned on Achuiwa down the stretch. Not only did Achiuwa come up with timely buckets, scoring 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting, but the 6-foot-9 forward showed off his quick feet late in the fourth quarter, walling off Harden and forcing the 76ers' star into an ill-fated layup.

3. Siakam's Passing Better than Ever Before

Pascal Siakam's game has reached a new high.

He may not have been an All-Star this year, but the 27-year-old forward is playing the best basketball of his career. It's not just the scoring and offensive workload he's asked to carry night after night without Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, or, at times this season, any three-point shooting alongside him. Rather, it's his playmaking that's developed to the point that Toronto is comfortable letting him run the offense in the half-court, confident that the 6-foot-9 point forward will create something out of nothing.

"He's just more comfortable," Fred VanVleet said earlier in the week. "He's seeing, you know, pretty much primary scorer coverage for two or three years now. So for him to just get more comfortable with that: he knows when to pass, he knows when it's fake help and they're bluffing so he can back out and re-attack."

His feel for opposing defenses is as good as it's ever been. He'll penetrate into the paint, await the double team, then find the open man as he did to the tune of five assists Sunday night. He found Achiuwa for a pair of three-pointers on kick-out passes in the second quarter and made savvy dump-off passes to Scottie Barnes when the Raptors rookie snuck behind the 76ers' defense for inside layups.

When you couple that playmaking with his shot creation skills that led Toronto with 24 points, and the 10 rebounds he had Sunday night, it's clear Siakam is very much back to that All-NBA level.

Up Next: Chicago Bulls

The Raptors will be right back at it Monday night when they venture over to Chicago where Fred VanVleet is expected to be back in the lineup against the Bulls at 8 p.m. ET.