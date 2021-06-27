Report: Cavaliers Will Host Jonathan Kuminga for Private Workout, Prospect 'in the mix' at No. 3

The Toronto Raptors could get lucky if the Cleveland Cavaliers are truly enamoured with G League Ignite prospect Jonathan Kuminga

The Cleveland Cavaliers might bring the NBA Draft's first big shakeup and provide some good luck for the Toronto Raptors next month.

According to reports from Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers are reportedly bringing in G League Ignite prospect Jonathan Kuminga for a private workout next month and are considering taking the 18-year-old wing with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"Kuminga is the kind of player the Cavs’ roster currently lacks," Fedor wrote. "He’s a big, powerful wing with two-way potential and versatility to play both forward spots. He’s capable of creating his own shot and has a knack for getting into the paint thanks to his quick-twitch athleticism, off-the-dribble moves and NBA-ready body. While a bit more raw on the offensive end, Kuminga’s immense upside makes him an intriguing option for a team seeking a potential star to build around."

Kuminga has long been considered among the top tier in this year's draft class, but a tumultuous G League season and some iffy shooting numbers have raised some questions about where he sits in the draft order. He shot just 38.7% from the floor and 24.6% from three-point range while averaging almost as many turnovers as assists.

If Kuminga does go at No. 3, it would provide an opening for the Raptors to select either USC centre Evan Mobley, the ideal positional fit for Toronto, or Kuminga's G League teammate Jalen Green, by all accounts the top scorer in this year's draft. While Jalen Suggs, the presumed third overall pick, certainly fits the mold of a Raptors player, Green and Mobley seem like better fits for Toronto who is lacking both a top-tier starting center and a No. 1 scoring option.

