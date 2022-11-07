Raptors Find Strength in Numbers, Clinching Victory Over Bulls Without Pascal Siakam

Scottie Barnes paused for a moment on the right wing as he stared down Alex Caruso sagging slightly off of him in defense. Barnes has faced the same decision on a nightly basis this season: Take the shot the defense is giving you or get to the bucket and take the shot you want.

This time Barnes put the ball on the court, lowered his shoulder into Caruso's chest, and powered through the 6-foot-5 defender for a layup at the rim. Two possessions later, he did it again, lowering his shoulder into Caruso and drawing a foul under the bucket.

Barnes has struggled with his aggressiveness this season. He opened Sunday night's 113-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls with three straight missed jumpers. But with Pascal Siakam out for at least the next two weeks, Barnes has no choice but to get aggressive and step into a role he's not accustomed to.

That doesn't necessarily mean Barnes has to carry Toronto's offense. Barnes, who finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, is such a skilled passer that his aggressiveness can create opportunities for others. In the second quarter, for example, he drew a double team while posting up Patrick Williams and then found Fred VanVleet behind the arc for three. He then put the Raptors ahead in the fourth quarter with a skip pass to VanVleet for another catch-and-shoot three-pointer.

VanVleet will be there for the Raptors as he was on Sunday. The notion floating around that Toronto is better off without its All-Star point guard was quickly discredited against Chicago as the 28-year-old led Toronto with 30 points and 11 assists. He was masterful in his return from a back injury, taking advantage of his off-ball skills to nail five three-pointers.

Then, in crunch time, VanVleet nailed an off-balanced jumper and connected on the and-1 foul to put Toronto up four with less than four minutes to play. He sealed the deal minutes later, finding Barnes and O.G. Anunoby for a pair of dunks to put the Raptors up nine.

Christian Koloko Block Party

Christian Koloko has been nothing shy of remarkable to start this season. He's stepped into a starting role for Toronto and become a defensive difference-maker almost on a nightly basis.

Against Chicago, he nearly out-blocked the Bulls on his own, recording four in the first quarter and six in the game, one shy of the Raptors' rookie record. That kind of shot-blocking prowess allows Toronto to get extra aggressive defensively, double-teaming players like DeMar DeRozan, knowing that Koloko can clean up mistakes inside.

Koloko finished the night with 11 points, seven rebounds, to go with his six blocks.

Dragic Still Loathed

Raptors fans are never going to forgive Dragic for his brief tenure in Toronto. He was booed from the moment he checked in Sunday night and it continued every time he touched the ball. The lone respite from the jeering came anytime Dragic missed a shot, which was quickly met by a chorus of cheering, of course.

Up Next: Chicago Bulls

