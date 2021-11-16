Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Goran Dragic's Situation

    The Toronto Raptors don't appear to be in any rush to play or trade Goran Dragic this season as the veteran continues withering away on the bench
    We'll start with this: Goran Dragic isn't bad.

    That much was evident on Saturday night in the 35-year-old's first game for the Toronto Raptors in nearly three weeks. He stepped in for an ailing Fred VanVleet and looked, well, adequate. That's probably the best way to put it and also why he hadn't played in the prior nine games and why he didn't play in Monday night's game.

    Dragic is in a bit of a difficult spot right now. He's been relegated to the bench for Toronto, being a DNP—coach's decision in 10 of the team's first 15 games, and has essentially become the emergency point guard, stepping in as the starter presumably whenever VanVleet gets injured.

    "It’s part of the business," Dragic said Saturday. "I had to adjust and it is what it is so just go with it and try to do my job and try to be professional."

    While Dragic certainly has the talent to crack Toronto's rotation, the Raptors would prefer to give his minutes to the young guns on the roster, letting Dalano Banton and Malachi Flynn develop this year even if it comes at the cost of a win or two this season. So Dragic has been festering away on the bench waiting either for a buyout or a trade, neither of which project to happen anytime soon.

    What's clear, is the Raptors are in no rush to make a move. They aren't playing Dragic hoping his trade value will suddenly increase and it doesn't appear as though they're engaged in any substantial talks. The only move they've made of note is waiving Sam Dekker earlier in the month, clearing the way for a Dragic buyout without going into the luxury tax.

    For now, there's no reason to let Dragic walk for free. So instead, the Raptors will wait until something changes. Maybe someone gets desprate and offers a second-round pick and some matching salary to take on the old veteran guard. Until then, Toronto seems content to let him whither away on the bench until the next VanVleet emergency arises.

