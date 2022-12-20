Report: NBA Teams Eyeing O.G. Anunoby, Could Return Donovan Mitchell-Type Package

The vultures have begun circling.

A six-game losing streak for the Toronto Raptors has created a frenzy as rival teams look to pick off loose parts. While Gary Trent Jr. remains the most-likely trade candidate, it's O.G. Anunoby that teams really want.

"The entire league wants O.G. Anunoby," Zach Lowe said on his podcast. "Everybody wants O.G. Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It's going to be a lot if it ever happens."

Toronto has so far shown no willingness to move on from its high-prised 25-year-old forward. Even when the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly dangled the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in an offer to Toronto, the Raptors stayed firm, opting to keep Anunoby and run things back with the same core this season.

While things haven't exactly gone as planned for the 13-18 Raptors, Anunoby is under contract through at least next season with a player option for 2024-25 that he will almost certainly opt out of.

Considering his age, contract status, and value as a 3-and-D wing, there's almost no chance the Raptors decide to part ways with Anunoby this season. He's blossomed into one of the league's premier defensive players and a foundation piece for wherever this franchise is heading.

Further Reading

Even Pascal Siakam's heroics can't stop the losing as Raptors fall again to 76ers

Draymond Green shares advice for struggling Raptors as losing streak drags on

Problems galore for Raptors whose slide continues with blowout loss to Warriors