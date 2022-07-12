Dalano Banton a Bright Spot in Disappointing Defensive Outing for Raptors

It's silver lining season!

Sure, the Toronto Raptors looked out of sorts at both ends of the court Tuesday evening in a laughable 93-83 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but Dalano Banton looked pretty good. Ultimately, that's almost all that matters during this time of year. The vast majority of the players on both rosters won't play meaningful NBA minutes next season. Banton, however, might. So we'll dwell on him.

Dalano Banton Stars for Toronto

If Game 1 was a mixed bag for Banton, Tuesday's outing was just about everything Toronto could have hoped for from the 22-year-old point guard. He looked like a veteran on the court — at least for Summer League — playing with poise and control far more than he had in his first Vegas showing.

His offense came easy early on, nailing a trio of three-pointers including a pair off the dribble. It was a promising sign from Banton who said he's spent much of the summer working on his long-range shooting, a skill he lacked last season and throughout his college career.

"His shot's improving," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said during the TV broadcast. "That shot sets up his drive so he can get in the paint and with his size he can see over a lot of guys. ... For him to be out here continuing to improve, we're really excited."

More impressive, Banton was whizzing the ball around the court like a floor general, limiting his turnovers to just two while racking up five assists, a number that certainly could have been higher had his teammates made a few more buckets. At one point, he sent a lazer across the court to find Ron Harper Jr. for a catch-and-shoot three. Harper nailed it, but missed two others that would have buoyed Banton's numbers.

For Banton, games like Tuesday's are what Toronto is looking for. His 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting with a pair of steals led the Raptors, but it was his lack of turnovers and composure that really showed his progress in Game 2.

Christian Koloko Offense Has a Ways to Go

Toronto's newest second-round pick Christian Koloko is going to have his work cut out for him in the G League this season. So far he's been adequate defensively, racking up another three blocks on Tuesday, but his offense needs a lot of work. If it's not a catch-and-shoot opportunity or a lob at the rim, it's probably not going in for Koloko who finished the night with five points on 2-for-8 shooting with three missed free throws.

David Johnson Falling Out of Raptors Picture

Last year was mostly a write off for David Johnson who couldn't find a groove with the Raptors 905 and battled injuries on and off for most of the season. Early this summer, however, things haven't gotten much better for Toronto's second 2021 second-round pick.

Johnson couldn't hold his defensively against the Bulls, repeatedly getting beat in one-on-one situations by his former Louisville backcourt mate Carlik Jones who racked up 17 points for Chicago. The defensive struggles came with a handful of missed opportunities at the rim on the other end and just four points on 2-for-8 shooting.

If Johnson doesn't turn things around soon, his days with the Raptors could be nearing an end before they ever really get started. Toronto's roster is nearly full and Johnson has yet to sign a contract for next year.

Up Next: Utah Jazz

The Raptors will be right back at it Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against the Utah Jazz.