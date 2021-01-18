Raptors vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Monday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will look to make it three straight against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's how to watch and some Raptors gambling advice for Monday's game

The Toronto Raptors have strung together their first winning streak of the season and will have a chance to make it three straight against the depleted Dallas Mavericks on Monday. While the Raptors have had their own very minor issues with the NBA's health and safety protocols, losing centre Alex Len for the third straight game, it's been nothing compared to the Mavericks who will once again be without four players due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Even with Luka Donic playing at an All-NBA level and Kristaps Porzingis back in the fold, Monday should be a winnable game for Toronto. They enter as 3.5 point favourites due in part to Dallas' COVID-19 troubles which will make things even tougher for the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Expect another 3-point shootout on Monday. They've become all too common for the Raptors who lead the league in 3-point attempts per game this season. Couple that with Dallas' willingness to let it fly from deep, especially with Porzingis back in the fold, and this could be another high scoring affair.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Monday, January 18, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Mavericks TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Southwest

Mavericks Listen: EPSN Radio 103.3 FM

Mavericks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -3.5

Moneyline: TOR -147, DAL +135

O/U: 219

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals at +105. This bet worked last game so I'm coming back to it again. Anunoby is averaging 2.1 steals per game this season and he's gone over 1.5 in seven of the team's 12 games. As long as there is +105 value here, this bet seems like a winner.

