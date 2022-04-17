Raptors Discuss Defending Tyrese Maxey & Issues With Game 1 Defense

The goal for the Toronto Raptors is to make opposing teams play left-handed.

For Raptors coach Nick Nurse, it's about stopping the superstars standing on the other side of the court and daring the secondary and tertiary players to make their shots.

Back in 2020, the last time the Raptors were in the playoffs, that meant shutting down Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker, and daring Marcus Smart to nail big shots. When he missed his threes, Toronto usually won. When he made them, the Raptors lost.

This time around, against the Philadelphia 76ers, all the attention the Raptors pay to Joel Embiid and James Harden will freed up Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to make or break the series for Philly. In Game 1, the two secondary players rose to the call.

Maxey and Harris combined for 64 points in Game 1, making the most of Toronto's hyper-aggressive defensive schemes by repeatedly nailing shots when Toronto over helped on Harden's isolation possessions or paid too much attention to Embiid.

"I think he found the cracks in the defense and our game plan. Obviously, we loaded up a ton on Joel and loaded up a ton on James, and he was able to find success in the cracks and the creases," Fred VanVleet said of Maxey who lead all 76ers players with 38 points. "Just have to guard him better and give him a little bit more attention. He's a heck of a player."

Maxey's speed certainly made things difficult on Toronto who doesn't quite have someone to match up against the 6-foot-2 lightning-quick sophomore. The Raptors tried VanVleet against him for most of the night in Game 1, but it was clear VanVleet's lingering knee injury is still compromising his speed. In six minutes of defense against Maxey, VanVleet gave up 17 points as Maxey nailed all six of his shots against VanVleet, per NBA Stats.

"They got him going early with a couple of good little sets that got him downhill," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. "We just weren’t quite connected defensively, making the right reads on some of that stuff, there was just too many just wide, wide-open looks.

"He found transition, he found kick-out threes, he found little slip-out pick and rolls plays heading downhill really fast. We just didn’t catch up to him tonight."

The adjustments will come for Toronto who may have to play a little more one-on-one against Harden and hope whoever is defending the 76ers' lead guard can shut him down in isolation without help. Embiid is certainly going to continue being the center of attention for the Raptors, but Maxey and Harris proved in Game 1 that they can change a series if they're left alone for too long.

