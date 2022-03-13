Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, & the Raptors' Bench Defy the Odds in Victory Over Nuggets

All the Toronto Raptors needed was a trip out West.

Things looked pretty bleak there for a little while in Toronto. A pair of losses to the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons put a damper on what's been an otherwise impressive season. But when the Raptors needed to right the ship, they responded, knocking off the Phoenix Suns on Friday and bouncing right back for a 127-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

1. Siakam Carries Raptors Without VanVleet

The Nuggets simply had no answer for Pascal Siakam. Even without Fred VanVleet to space the floor for Toronto's former All-Star, Siakam repeatedly got into the teeth of Denver's defense, either getting to the rim or pulling up with his close-range floater. He started off the game with a pull-up three-pointer and never let up, leading the Raptors with a game-high 33 points before handing things over to Toronto's shockingly effective bench in the fourth quarter.

2. Barnes Quarterbacking Raptors in Transition

While Siakam did the bulk of the heavy lifting in the half-court, Scottie Barnes continued to wow in transition. Every night he seems to throw a pass that just defies belief. Usually it's a no-look pass that he somehow nails with pinpoint precision at a shockingly efficient rate. On Saturday, however, it was his quarterback skills. He sent Siakam flying in transition with an Aaron Rodgers-esque deep ball for the score.

He then whizzed a skip pass across the arc to find Siakam for three as Denver scrambled in transition.

When the passing lanes were filled, Barnes took it himself. He beat DeMarcus Cousins off the dribble for a spinning hook shot in the first quarter. A quarter later, he drove end-to-end in transition, split a pair of Nugget defenders, and laid it in for two of his 25 points.

His 10 assists set a new career-high as he fell two rebounds shy of his first career triple-double.

3. Achiuwa Proves He Should Continue to Start

The Raptors decided to shake things up a little bit pre-game, opting to start Precious Achiuwa over Khem Birch and use Armoni Brooks, the team's recent 10-day contract signee, in the backcourt to replace VanVleet. It was a surprising decision, but the right one from Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Achiuwa has been Toronto's best big for a while now. His defense has been stout all season and his offensive game has taken major steps forward. It's no longer the chaotic mess it was earlier in the year. Instead, he's showing a decisiveness, either driving to the rim aggressively or going up with his suddenly surging three-point stroke. At one point, he even passed up an open swing pass to Gary Trent Jr. to call his own number, draining one of his career-high four three-pointers Saturday night. It was a somewhat questionable decision but turned out to be the right one for the 22-year-old who is shooting 50% from behind the arc over his last 12 games.

4. Bench Stars for Raptors Late

Toronto's starters put the Raptors in a position to hang around early, but it was the bench that really proved decisive for Toronto. Chris Boucher was phenomenal, swallowing up nine offensive rebounds as he, Dalano Banton, Thad Young, Khem Birch, and Barnes turned a three-point fourth-quarter deficit into an eight-point lead that Toronto never let go.

5. Trent's Shooting Funk Returns

Gary Trent Jr. is an incredible secondary or tertiary scorer on a very good team, but it's clear he's not quite the same without VanVleet attracting attention and opening up the floor for him. It's not surprising. Most players can't create at that All-Star level, but the past few games have certainly shown the difference VanVleet makes.

After a 42-point performance Friday night alongside VanVleet, Trent fell into a rut again Saturday night, shooting just 2-for-13 from the field. In Trent's five previous games without VanVleet, he shot 27.2% from the floor, the worst stretch of his season.

Up Next: L.A. Lakers

The Raptors will have the day off before heading to Los Angeles for a date with LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET.