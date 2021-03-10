Raptors Unveil New Earned Edition Jerseys to be Worn April 2

The Toronto Raptors will have a new look for a few upcoming games this season.

The team announced a brand new purple "Earned Edition" jersey that will make its debut on April 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

"The Earned Edition uniforms celebrate the 16 franchises, with team names or logos prominently emblazoned on the front of the uniforms and featuring current team design elements, brought to life through enhanced franchise colors," the NBA announced. "The designs across each uniform amplify the iconic elements that are ingrained in the fabric of each organization."

For Toronto, the purple is a nod to the franchise's earliest days when the purple dinosaur was the predominant logo on the uniform.

The jerseys will go on sale on March 18, 2021.

Further Reading

Yuta Watanabe & Toronto Raptors have the hottest selling jerseys in Japan

Doling out grades for the Raptors' defence at the halfway mark of the season

Former Raptor Chris Bosh named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame