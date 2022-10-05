Skip to main content
Raptors Face Celtics in 2nd Preseason Game: Where to Watch, Odds, & Preview

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night: Here's where to watch, betting odds, and a game preview

The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road for their second preseason tilt of the year, heading East to Boston to take on the reigning Conference champion Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Preview

  • Expect another bench-heavy night for the Raptors who will likely take it easy on the starters once again.
  • Christian Koloko's defense can go a little unnoticed at times, especially if he isn't racking up blocks. Keep an eye on the way the Celtics try to attack inside when he's on the court, though. His size can create problems, forcing kick-out passes when players drive to the rim.
  • Malachi Flynn nailed a pair of three-pointers in the preseason opener and that's a skill the Raptors could really use off the bench this year. He hasn't been a reliable three-point threat in his first two seasons, but confidence from a big summer and strong preseason could pay dividends down the road.
  • Josh Jackson had a strong showing against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, inching him closer to clinching that coveted final roster spot. If Justin Champagnie cannot play again, Jackson could continue to turn heads with another big showing.

Where to Watch

The game will air on TSN and TSN 1050 in Canada while NBC Sports Boston and 98.5 The Sports Hub broadcast the game in Boston.

Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs while the total for the game is 216.5.

