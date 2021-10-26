Feisty Raptors Can't Claw out of 20 Point Hole in Loss to Bulls

This Toronto Raptors team is certainly going to be annoying this season.

That, for better or for worse, has been the Raptors calling card recently. They’ll fall behind by 20 points and look poised for a disappointing blowout only to somehow come alive late to make things interesting. But why? Sure, basketball is a game of runs, but how can a team look so bad for so long only to suddenly turn things around the moment everything looks lost? It’s a question Raptors coach Nick Nurse is going to try to answer after Toronto somehow climbed out of a 20-point deficit to pull within a pair of the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter. It may not have ended the way Toronto had hoped, falling 111-108 to the Bulls, but whoever that team was in the fourth quarter certainly gave Raptors fans reason for hope.

Record Night for VanVleet

Fred VanVleet had one of the strangest nights of his NBA career Monday. With the Bulls refusing to let him create anything on offense, he decided to play facilitator, kicking out to open shooters and orchestrating Toronto's offense like a true point guard. It came with mixed results. On one hand, he recorded 17 assists, three more than his previous career-high of 14. On the other, the Bulls surprisingly lockdown defense forced him into a career-high eight turnovers, the final one a costly kick-out pass Alex Caruso intercepted to help the Bulls clinch the victory.

Fred & Precious Can’t Find Connection

Something has been just a split second off between VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa this season. The two can’t seem to hook up in the pick-and-roll with any consistency. VanVleet will throw it up and Achiuwa can’t quite corral it, usually trying to slam it down with one hand. Maybe it’s something that’s just going to take some time, but if things can’t come together, it might be time to swap Khem Birch into the starting lineup as his chemistry with VanVleet seems a little further along.

DeMar Still Crafty

Scottie Barnes clearly didn’t do his pre-game homework on DeMar DeRozan. Coming into the game it seemed like a given that the crafty veteran would get someone to bite on his deadly pump fake. Like clockwork, DeRozan got Barnes to bite, luring him in with his pump fake before leaning in for the and-one mid-range jumper.

Up Next: Indiana Pacers

The Raptors homestand continues Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. It’ll certainly be a revenge game for Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren who was fired after just one year with the Pacers.