SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Raptors Rooting Interest in Eastern Conference Finals

Aaron Rose

The Eastern Conference Finals is going to be tough to watch for Toronto Raptors fans.

Not only did the Raptors just miss a golden opportunity against the Boston Celtics to advance to the conference finals and take on the Miami Heat in a series they likely would have been favoured in, but now Raptors fans have to watch two of Toronto's rivals duke it out for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Reasons to cheer for the Heat:

  • The Heat are not the Celtics. For some people, that might be enough to sway them to cheer for Miami.
  • Miami's Kelly Olynyk is from Toronto and has represented Canada on the national stage three times, something far too many Canadian NBA players cannot say.
  • It would prevent Brad Stevens from winning a championship, putting him on the same tier as Raptors coach Nick Nurse.
  • Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry seem very close and have been for a while. If Lowry wants Butler to win, that might be enough for Raptors fans.

Reasons to cheer for the Celtics:

  • The Celtics are a really great team and if they beat the Heat in the conference finals they'll have a chance in the Finals against whomever they face. If they win the Finals, Raptors fans would have the "We lost to the champs" excuse.
  • The Heat are reportedly one of the teams interested in Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. If Miami can advance to the Finals, let alone with there, it could impress Antetokounmpo enough to sway him in 2021.
  • Erik Spoelstra already has two rings, and though he's rarely mentioned at the top of NBA coaching power rankings, winning a third with this Heat team could move him into that top echelon, arguably ahead of Nurse.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raptors Coach Nurse Signed to Multi-Year Extension

The Toronto Raptors signed Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Game 7 Sets Second Round Viewership Record

The Raptors set a second round ratings record with an average of 2.65 million viewers turning in to watch Game 7 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

D'Antoni and the 76ers Would Make an Odd Match

The Philadelphia 76ers would make a strange coaching destination for Mike D'Antoni and his 3-point shooting offence

Aaron Rose

Report: Bucks, Giannis Talk Future Plans

The Milwaukee Bucks and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly met to discuss the organization's future

Aaron Rose

Clippers Could Learn From Raptors on Battling Expectations

The Raptors defied expectations all year without Kawhi Leonard. Now it's time for the Clippers to meet theirs.

Aaron Rose

Raptors Leaders in Fight for Social Change

Raptors were leaders off the court in promoting social change within the NBA's Orlando Bubble

Aaron Rose

Remembering the 2019-20 Raptors

The Raptors' 2019-20 season ended a two-year run with a core group that led Toronto the top of the NBA

Aaron Rose

Siakam's 2020 Playoff Struggles Won't Define Him

The Raptors could never get Pascal Siakam going against the Boston Celtics, but he can look to Kyle Lowry to see that postseason struggles won't define him

Aaron Rose

Incredible Raptors Season Ends With Uncharacteristic Turnover Trouble

The Raptors' incredible 2019-20 season ends as Pascal Siakam struggles in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Lowry, Stopping Kemba, and Game 7s

The Raptors need an aggressive Kyle Lowry right from the tipoff if they're going to beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7

Aaron Rose