Raptors Rooting Interest in Eastern Conference Finals

The Eastern Conference Finals is going to be tough to watch for Toronto Raptors fans.

Not only did the Raptors just miss a golden opportunity against the Boston Celtics to advance to the conference finals and take on the Miami Heat in a series they likely would have been favoured in, but now Raptors fans have to watch two of Toronto's rivals duke it out for Eastern Conference supremacy.

Reasons to cheer for the Heat:

The Heat are not the Celtics. For some people, that might be enough to sway them to cheer for Miami.

Miami's Kelly Olynyk is from Toronto and has represented Canada on the national stage three times, something far too many Canadian NBA players cannot say.

It would prevent Brad Stevens from winning a championship, putting him on the same tier as Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry seem very close and have been for a while. If Lowry wants Butler to win, that might be enough for Raptors fans.

Reasons to cheer for the Celtics: