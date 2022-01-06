Fred VanVleet Cracks Top 10 in All-Star Game Fan Voting in the East

The first batch of All-Star game fan votes are in and things aren't looking very good for Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

As things sit Thursday afternoon, VanVleet sits 10th in the Eastern Conference among guards, having received 108,529 fan votes, the NBA announced.

NBA Fan Votes

Kevin Durant leads all players with 2,360,435 votes. He's followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, respectively.

All-Star game starters are chosen by fans, media, and players, with fan voting accounting for 50% of the equation and media and players accounting for 25% each. The reserves are chosen by NBA coaches.

VanVleet is going to need a herculean effort to jump into one of the top two guard spots in the Eastern Conference and eclipse DeMar DeRozan or James Harden who have received 1,487,598 and 892,065 votes, respectively. Trae Young, Zach Lavine, LaMelo Ball, Kyrie Irving, who played his first game of the season on Wednesday, Derrick Rose, Tyler Herro, and Darius Garland are all ahead of VanVleet.

Neither Pascal Siakam nor OG Anunoby received enough votes to crack the top 10 vote recipients for Eastern Conference forwards.

The next batch of All-Star game fan votes will be released on January 13.

VanVleet is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and is leading the NBA in minutes per game with 37.5.

