Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fred VanVleet Cracks Top 10 in All-Star Game Fan Voting in the East

Fred VanVleet Cracks Top 10 in All-Star Game Fan Voting in the East

Toronto Raptors fans have earned Fred VanVleet the 10th spot in Eastern Conference guard All-Star game voting

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors fans have earned Fred VanVleet the 10th spot in Eastern Conference guard All-Star game voting

The first batch of All-Star game fan votes are in and things aren't looking very good for Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

As things sit Thursday afternoon, VanVleet sits 10th in the Eastern Conference among guards, having received 108,529 fan votes, the NBA announced.

NBA Fan Votes

NBA Fan Votes

Kevin Durant leads all players with 2,360,435 votes. He's followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, respectively. 

All-Star game starters are chosen by fans, media, and players, with fan voting accounting for 50% of the equation and media and players accounting for 25% each. The reserves are chosen by NBA coaches.

Recommended Articles

VanVleet is going to need a herculean effort to jump into one of the top two guard spots in the Eastern Conference and eclipse DeMar DeRozan or James Harden who have received 1,487,598 and 892,065 votes, respectively. Trae Young, Zach Lavine, LaMelo Ball, Kyrie Irving, who played his first game of the season on Wednesday, Derrick Rose, Tyler Herro, and Darius Garland are all ahead of VanVleet.

Neither Pascal Siakam nor OG Anunoby received enough votes to crack the top 10 vote recipients for Eastern Conference forwards.

The next batch of All-Star game fan votes will be released on January 13.

VanVleet is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and is leading the NBA in minutes per game with 37.5.

Further Reading

The Raptors have found the answer to playing without Fred VanVleet: Go big

Fred VanVleet has one of the scariest shots in the NBA

Pascal Siakam continues All-Star caliber stretch in victory over Bucks

USATSI_17028426_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Fred VanVleet Cracks Top 10 in All-Star Game Fan Voting in the East

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17458692_168390270_lowres
News

The Raptors Have Found the Answer to Playing Without Fred VanVleet: Go Big

59 minutes ago
USATSI_17437549_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Has One of the Scariest Shots in the NBA

2 hours ago
USATSI_17457498_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Continues All-Star Caliber Stretch in Victory Over Bucks

15 hours ago
USATSI_15594693_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Avoid Giannis Antetokounmpo Again as Bucks Rule Out Former MVP

23 hours ago
USATSI_17410337_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer Enters COVID Protocols

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_17452646_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Keep Going Against the Grain to Put Their Stars in the Best Positions to Succeed

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_17275940_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bucks

Jan 5, 2022