Raptors Resting Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet Out Too

The Toronto Raptors are resting Kyle Lowry and have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies

The tank continues for the Toronto Raptors.

The team has ruled out both Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry for Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The two join OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. who have all been ruled out for Toronto.

VanVleet continues to recover from the left hip injury he sustained against the Golden State Warriors on April 2nd. He's been very up and down since the injury but has looked relatively healthy of late.

With Lowry, it's another "rest" night. The 35-year-old isn't battling any injuries, but Toronto has decided to sit their lead guard in order to get a better look at some of the younger players on the roster. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said that he, general manager Bobby Webster, and team president Masai Ujiri usually discuss who the team would like to see play and have decided to rest Lowry to give more playing time to some of their younger prospects.

The Grizzlies have announced that Grayson Allen and Sean McDermott will be out o

Further Reading

It's a shame Kyle Lowry isn't making a difference on a playoff team

Pascal Siakam says all the right things about developing in the clutch

Jalen Harris has a chance to be one of Toronto's few second-round success stories