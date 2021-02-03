Fred VanVleet Breaks Raptors All-Time Scoring Record With 54-Point Performance

The Toronto Raptors have a new single-game scoring champion as Fred VanVleet drops 54 points in a 123-108 victory over the Orlando Magic

Move over DeMar DeRozan, there's a new Toronto Raptors scoring king in town.

It has to be the most unlikely story in Raptors history. Who would have thought the undersized point guard out of Witchita State who was passed over in the draft and had to work his way up through the G League would one day become the Raptors' all-time single-game scoring leader? Who would have thought Fred VanVleet would one day score 54 points?

It was a scoring performance like few before. Scoring 50-plus points is one thing, but doing it on 23 shots while nailing 11 3-pointers is the stuff of legends. It was a methodical effort leading the Raptors to a 123-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

It started right away. The unsung hero of the Raptors season got to work in the first half scoring 28 points with 8-for-9 shooting from behind the arc.

"I thought early on that the ball was coming off his hands so easily right the deep shots just look like hardly any effort," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "There was something there that was just making them fly off so comfortable. Like wherever he shot it from it seemed like it was about a free-throw line attempt effort wise."

Out of the break, with his eyes on the Raptors' record, VanVleet wouldn't slow down.

Thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two.

"I looked down and saw 46, and was like, whoa," Nurse said. "I didn't think much of it, and then they got a couple of steals and squirt-outs there at the end of the third quarter to get him close and then I couldn't remember what the record was I thought."

It would have been more if not for an almost comical decision from DeAndre' Bembry who passed up a wide-open corner 3-pointer from VanVleet to call his own number. Bembry, a career 27% 3-point shooter, promptly missed the shot and got a talking-to from VanVleet who cracked a smile as he ran back on defence.

Then, just as Nurse turned to ask someone on his bench what the franchise record was, VanVleet broke it, laying in number 54 to top DeRozan's January 1, 2018 record of 52.

It wasn't just the franchise record VanVleet topped, his performance moved him past Moses Malone for the most points ever scored by an undrafted player, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"I think it's an incredible statement," Nurse said. "I mean it's incredible to be an undrafted guy and to do that. It really is. It's incredible. He's got a pedigree for winning every team he's been on his whole life. He took a smaller mid-major university to incredible seasons, obviously had that game six fourth quarter in the championship finals, but again undrafted and tremendous just competitor, worker, thinker, all that stuff."

Up Next: Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will get their first chance at revenge after the Raptors bounced them from last year's playoffs with a first-round series sweep. This time, however, the Nets will have a very different looking team with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving creating the Nets' three-headed offensive monster.