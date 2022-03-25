Raptors Provide Injury Update: Gary Trent Jr. & Malachi Flynn Return to Practice

The Toronto Raptors appear to be getting healthy at just the right time.

OG Anunoby made his long-awaited return to the court Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers and it sounds like Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn won't be too far away as the season reaches the final stretch.

Both Trent and Flynn participated in the team's light non-contact practice Friday morning, Nurse said. For Trent, his ailing hyperextended big left toe appears to be getting better, Nurse said. He'll be questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers and a further update should be expected following Saturday's morning's shootaround.

"Looks like he's been doing a lot better each day," Nurse said of Trent.

Flynn has "not going full speed" in practice, Nurse said. He did participate in all the team drills, though, and his strained left hamstring is getting better.

"We probably did a little more with him than they would have liked us to do, but we kept him out there and just told him to monitor himself, not to cut too hard or react too quickly to anything," Nurse said.

It sounds like Trent will be back a little before Flynn, but both should return before the playoffs if things continue trending in the right direction.

