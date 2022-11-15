Dalano Banton Plays Hero as Raptors Ride Defensive Chaos to Victory Over Pistons

The Toronto Raptors knew tradition wasn't going to work.

From the moment things tipped off Monday night in Detroit, the Raptors got chaotic. Dalano Banton and Thad Young trapped Jaden Ivey on the very first possession of the game, double-teaming the Pistons' rookie, forcing a turnover, and creating a fastbreak opportunity at the other end that Scottie Barnes converted for a dunk. On the next possession, Banton picked up Ivey in the full court, eventually picking off a pass from Bojan Bogdanovic. That time, though, Otto Porter Jr. took too many steps, turning the ball back over to Detroit.

That's life these days for the Raptors without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa. The offense isn't going to be pretty, but if the defense is there, good things happen for Toronto who snapped a three-game losing streak to Detroit and a two-game skid this season, clinching a 115-111 victory over the Pistons.

For a little while, things got pretty ugly for Toronto. A 14-point second-half lead nearly vanished in the fourth as the Raptors' offense began fumbling the ball away, unable to score as the Pistons cobbled together an 8-0 run. Normally that would queue a calm VanVleet possession. This time, though, it was the defense that kept Toronto going as O.G. Anunoby blocked Ivey and Banton found Chris Boucher in transition for the alley-oop slam.

Moments later, Banton — making his first start of the season — nailed a three-pointer, hit a tough highly-contested floater, and then poked the ball loose from Ivey again before going up for another transition dunk. When Toronto needed composure down the stretch it was the typically chaotic Banton who stayed calm, scoring 11 of his career-high 27 points in the fourth including the game-clinching free throws in the final seconds.

But Banton's breakout performance wasn't even the most surprising part of Monday's victory. In the second quarter with Toronto's offense sputtering, it was Chris Boucher who stepped up, somehow managing to nail three straight pull-up mid-range jumpers. For some context, Boucher came into Monday having attempted just four mid-range shots all season, connecting on just one.

Boucher was brilliant all night for the Raptors. He snuffed out a 3-on-2 transition opportunity for the Pistons by stepping in front of Hamidou Diallo for the charge in the second quarter and nailing a three-pointer in the frame, finishing the night 7-for-12 from the field with 20 points and four rebounds.

Highlight of the Night

O.G. Anunoby wasn't quite as dominant as we've seen of late, but the 25-year-old continued to look stellar on defense and threw down a massive one-handed slam over Marvin Bagley III in the second quarter.

He finished the game with a quiet 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

Injury Report

VanVleet and Trent are considered day-to-day, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters pre-game.

Otto Porter Jr. left in the second quarter with left foot soreness and was ruled out ahead of the second half.

Up Next: Miami Heat

The Raptors will welcome Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat to town on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.