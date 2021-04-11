Gary Trent Jr.'s Career Night Leads Raptors to Surprising Victory

The Toronto Raptors got career performances from Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn as they upset the Cleveland Cavaliers to keep their playoff hopes alive

I guess the Toronto Raptors didn't get the message.

No Pascal Siakam, no Fred VanVleet, no Kyle Lowry, no chance, right? Wasn't this supposed to be a team trying to tank? I guess nobody told Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, and the rest of the Raptors motley crew of bench players who knocked off the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers 135-115 on Saturday night.

The Raptors were red-hot in the first half. How hot, you ask? Yuta Watanabe hit a fadeaway buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Toronto up 47-26. Trent nailed his first nine shots and first five 3-pointers in the first half to score 25 of the Raptors' franchise-record 87 first-half points.

It was seemingly the type of game the Raptors have played in so many times this season either on the winning side or the losing side. Toronto shot 71% from the floor in the first half and 13-for-20 from behind the arc. They essentially put away the Cavaliers and just toyed with Cleveland the rest of the way.

For Malachi Flynn, it was another career night. He bounced back from an off night on Thursday to record his first career double-double with 20 points and 11 assists, five of which went to Trent who was virtually unstoppable on Saturday.

After that scorching first-half performance, Trent didn't let up in the second. He wasn't just scoring from behind the arc like he normally does, but he mixed in some points in the restricted area. Only 21 of Trent's career-high 44 points came within the arc, a good sign for the 22-year-old prospect.

The problem, if you will, is that Toronto is still two games back of Chicago who holds the tie-breaker for the play-in tournament. Considering the Raptors remaining schedule — the fifth toughest in the NBA — it's tough to see Toronto squeaking into the playoffs. If they don't, it'll be wins like Saturday's over Cleveland and last Monday's over the Washington Wizards that could have the Raptors kicking themselves when the NBA lottery is held on June 22. If they do, however, make the playoffs, Saturday will certainly be a turning point in the season. It'll be the night Toronto's bench unit shocked the Cavaliers and spurred the Raptors on a run to wrap up the season.

Up Next: New York Knicks

The Raptors will be right back at it on Sunday with the New York Knicks on the schedule. It'll be the Raptors debut for Khem Birch who officially signed with the team on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam are both expected to be be back as well.