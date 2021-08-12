Raptors Show Off Transition Speed in Sloppy Loss to Warriors

Sports Illustrated home
The Toronto Raptors have the making of a pesky and exhausting team to play against, but the Summer League team could use a little bit more skill these days
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the blueprint of what the Toronto Raptors would like to do this season was certainly clear Wednesday night even if the execution of that plan left something to be desired.

The Summer League Raptors got out and ran and ran and ran on the Golden State Warriors. It wasn't pretty for Toronto whose 35% shooting night created ample transition opportunities, but the Raptors certainly weren't going to make things easy — at least defensively — on the Warriors in a 90-84 loss.

When you sign a team full of versatile, defense-first wings this is what's to be expected, especially at Summer League. Malachi Flynn wasn't able to create quite as much as he had in Toronto's Summer League opener and without him moving the ball the Raptors had almost no half-court offense.

What was evident is how much Toronto's offense is going to be predicated on creating turnovers and scoring in transition. The Raptors want to have five players on the court who can kickstart the fastbreak and move the ball with ease. That's clearly why Toronto was so keen on adding Precious Achiuwa in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 21-year-old went coast-to-coast for a nifty layup in the first quarter, showing off just enough ball-handling skills to pressure defenses in transition.

Achiuwa was one of the very few bright spots for Toronto on an otherwise forgetful evening. He finished the evening with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Other Observations

  • Scottie Barnes battled early foul trouble but bounced back for a solid second half. It wasn't quite as good as his Summer League opener, but his 13 points on 2-for-8 shooting were fine on a down night.
  • Freddie Gillespie has struggled mightily in his first two Summer League games this year. He shot 1-for-9 with two points in his first outing and just three points with five fouls on Wednesday. It's too early to be a serious problem but considering Toronto's lack of frontcourt depth it's something to monitor.
  • Dalano Banton has shown the tools to be a useful transition player. He's a solid rebounder, grabbing 12 against the Warriors, and is totally comfortable kickstarting the Raptors' fastbreak. He'll need some time developing and getting stronger in the G League, but his 6-foot-9 frame and ballhandling skills could make him a useful tool long-term.
  • While Flynn struggled in the first half, he came alive late scoring 15 of his 16 points after the break.

Up Next: Houston Rockets

The Raptors will be right back at it Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET when they take on Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.

