Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Goran Dragic Stepping Away From Raptors to Deal With a Personal Matter
    Publish date:

    Goran Dragic Stepping Away From Raptors to Deal With a Personal Matter

    The Toronto Raptors will be without Goran Dragic for the foreseeable future as he deals with a personal matter
    Author:

    Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will be without Goran Dragic for the foreseeable future as he deals with a personal matter

    The Toronto Raptors will be without Goran Dragic for the next little while.

    The 35-year-old guard is stepping away from the team to take manage a personal matter, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster wrote in a press release.

    “He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors – Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans," Webster wrote. "He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away. There is no definite timeline for this process, and we will advise updates as appropriate. Goran has the backing of Masai, Nick and the entire organization, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

    Dragic has played in just five of Toronto's first 20 games and has played just once since the fourth game of the season.

    Recommended Articles

    "First of all, he's a really good dude extremely professional, very very wise, you know, with all his experiences internationally and all his years in the NBA. He was [an] enjoyable guy to be around and coach and all that kind of stuff," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

    Dragic has reportedly returned to Slovenia, his home country, and will likely remain there until the trade deadline or a buyout is negotiated with Toronto, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

    Further Reading

    Fred VanVleet shows his value to a young Raptors team in loss to Pacers

    Yuta Watanabe shows why he'll have a spot in the Raptors' rotation

    Plenty of questions still to be answered as Raptors reach 1/4 mark of the season

    USATSI_16942387_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Goran Dragic Stepping Away From Raptors to Deal With a Personal Matter

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17173197_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby's Hip Injury Looks Like a 'Problem'

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134842_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Celtics

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17225248_168390270_lowres
    News

    Gary Trent Jr. Misses Practice, OG Anunoby Was a Half Participant Saturday

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17238510_168390270_lowres
    News

    Plenty of Questions Still to be Answered as Raptors Reach 1/4 Mark of the Season

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17237682_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Shows His Value to a Young Raptors Team in Loss to Pacers

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17161322_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Remains Out For Raptors

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17226990_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Mock Draft: TyTy Washington Jr.

    Nov 26, 2021