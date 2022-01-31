Making Sense of Toronto's Goran Dragic Trade Options

The end is near.

After months in purgatory with Goran Dragic, the Toronto Raptors are "almost certain" to trade the 35-year-old backup point guard ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. What they'll get back for Dragic who hasn't played since Nov. 13, however, remains anyone's guess.

According to Smith, Toronto has multiple different trade options to mull over. One option would be to trade Dragic and draft capital for a younger player who better fits with Toronto's timeline. The difficulty is finding a team that simultaneously values Dragic, a veteran guard on an expiring deal, and draft capital. Usually, teams are either looking to add a player like Dragic or add draft picks, not both.

The other option is to trade Dragic to a team looking to free up salary cap space next season. While the Raptors are just barely under the luxury tax threshold this year, they're projected to have a ton of cap flexibility next season. Toronto, therefore, has an opportunity to take on long-term salary for Dragic, filling up their 2022-23 salary cap space and allowing the team acquiring Dragic to create financial flexibility next summer.

While Dragic can certainly still play — don't let his lack of playing time this season fool you — his greatest value may come in his $19.4 million expiring contract. It's nothing particularly valuable for the Raptors, but, as Smith reports, Toronto has been finding "great interest" from around the league as teams try to pry Dragic loose.

