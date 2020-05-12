AllRaptors
Raptors have no need to begin rebuilding

Aaron Rose

Over the past few weeks Sports Illustrated's national team has been asking one big question of every NBA team. Today they tackled the Toronto Raptors and asked should the Raptors begin a rebuild?

A year ago, this was a question Raptors fans contemplated. Should Toronto sell Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka to kickstart a rebuild with around Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby or try to contend in 2019-20? This season gave the Raptors the answer.

No, the Raptors should not begin a rebuild.

Without Kawhi Leonard and despite 219 games lost to injury — the fifth highest in the NBA — the Raptors proved this season that they can still contend among the Eastern Conference's very best. When the season was stopped on March 11, Toronto was 46-18, good for the third-best record in the NBA. We're talking about blowing up the third-best team in the NBA? Really?

In truth, Toronto has already begun a retooling. The extension of Pascal Siakam in October ushered in a new era of Raptors basketball, beginning the transition out of the Kyle Lowry era and into a new period.

Today, Siakam is 26 years old and a bonafide NBA star. For the Raptors to truly rebuild, they'd need to tear it down to the studs, build through the draft and start fresh, hoping to contend after years in the abyss. There is no reason to do that, certainly not with Siakam, OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, and Terence Davis all under contract for a few more seasons, not to mention another year with Lowry running the point.

Hopefully basketball returns this season and the Raptors can show just how good this year's squad is against the NBA's best. After that it would be wise to run it back again and then maybe make a play for a free agent or two in 2021.

