Gary Trent Jr. Plays Hero as Raptors Finally Hit a Game Winner

Gary Trent Jr. has finally broken the curse.

After watching their last-second game-winning shots rim out all season, the Raptors turned to the newest member of the organization to play hero. Down one point as the clock ticked away, Trent snagged a rebound, ran up the court, and nailed the pull-up 3-pointer to clinch a 103-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.

It was the antithesis of how this season has gone for the Raptors. Not only did they nail the game-winner, something they haven't done all season, but they overcame a massive 19-point deficit to clinch the victory all while Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet remained sidelined with injuries.

In that respect, it was a good harbinger of how things will look in the future for the Raptors with Trent, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and rookie Malachi Flynn all leading the way.

We'll start with the most exciting development for Raptors fans: the play of Flynn. It's been an up-and-down, start-and-stop season for Toronto's 22-year-old rookie who had his development this season truncated a shortened G League season and COVID-19 protocols. It's only been recently with Kyle Lowry out and now Fred VanVleet out due to a left hip injury that Flynn's minutes have jumped up significantly.

Even though he didn't start, as Nurse had indicated on Sunday, Flynn showed the kind of skills the Raptors have been hoping for from him. His defence was VanVleet-esque with four steals and three blocks, both of which should have been steals. On the offensive end, he ran the Raptors offence with relative ease. While the team couldn't seem to drain 3-pointers with any regularity, Flynn had no problem setting them up for good looks and running the pick-and-roll at an impressive level. He scored XX of his XX points in the fourth quarter and dished out XX assists on the night.

For Pascal Siakam, it was another night of getting to the rim with ease. Nobody on the Wizards seemed to be able to stop Siakam off the dribble. In the first quarter alone he shot 4-for-7, scoring 10 points of his 22 points all without a single 3-pointer made.

OG Anunoby's night may have been a little quiet from a box score perspective, but his ball skills were dazzling. He showed off that Siakam spin move numerous times and has continued to shoulder more of the team's offensive load.

The only problem for Toronto is it came in a game the organization may have been better off losing. If the Raptors aren't going to make the playoffs this season, this year is going to be all about the lottery, and considering Washington came into the game trailing Toronto by 1.5 games in the lottery standings, the Raptors been better off dropping this one and inching closer to the top of the lottery standings.

Up Next: Los Angeles Lakers

The Raptors will be right back at it on Tuesday night when the LeBron James, Anthony Davis-less Los Angeles Lakers come to Tampa for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.