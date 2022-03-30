Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves as both teams fight for playoff seeding. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their homestand on Wednesday night when former Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch and the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

  • It's another tough big man on the schedule for the Raptors who will have to slow down Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the league's premier do-it-all big men. Expect Precious Achiuwa to do the bulk of the dirty work, using his quick feet to step outside to the perimeter and contest Towns' three-point shots.
  • Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. all looked a little off on Monday night as they continue to work their way back from an assortment of ailments. Don't expect them to be 100% on Wednesday, but Toronto needs them heading in the right direction before the playoffs.
  • The Chicago Bulls pulled ahead of the Raptors by a half-game for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to a victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Toronto, therefore, needs a win over Minnesota to pull even.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Khem Birch as questionable. Malachi Flynn remains out.

The Timberwolves have listed Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels as out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 229.5.

