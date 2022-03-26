Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Pacers

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to stay hot against the lowly Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to make it back-to-back wins Saturday night when the lowly Indiana Pacers come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

  • The Raptors sit in a tie with the Cavaliers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and a win Saturday coupled with a Cleveland loss to the Chicago Bulls would put Toronto one game up on the Cavaliers with eight games to go in the season.
  • The Pacers are in full tank mode right now with their eyes on a top lottery pick. That should give Toronto a little leeway to take it easy on Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby who are still a little banged up. The Raptors also continue to tinker with the rotation night to night and Indiana should put up too much resistance to even Toronto's worst lineups.
  • Scottie Barnes should have a chance to put up some big numbers against Indiana as he continues to make a late run at Evan Mobley for the league's Rookie of the Year award.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Gary Trent Jr. as questionable. Malachi Flynn remains out.

The Pacers will be without Chris Duarte, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Ricky Rubio, T.J. McConnell, and Isaiah Jackson. Duane Washington Jr, Jalen Smith, and Goga Bitadze are all questionable. 

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -10.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 226.5.

