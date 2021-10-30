Skip to main content
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pacers

    The Toronto Raptors will to Indiana for a rematch against the Pacers on Saturday. Here's what to watch for and everything you need to know for the game
    The Toronto Raptors (3-3) are heading south for a quick turnaround against the Indiana Pacers (1-5) for the second half of a back-to-back.

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors took a beating to Indiana on Wednesday night, with their most complete performance of the season. The offense looked stellar, Fred VanVleet finally got his three-point shot going, and everything was clicking. That's probably not going to happen again, especially on the road in Indiana. The Pacers should put up a much tougher fight and Toronto is going to have to adjust accordingly.
    • Toronto held Domantas Sabonis to just nine points on Wednesday and just three points in the second half. It was a team effort against, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. The Raptors had their bigs try to man up against Sabonis while guards pinched inside whenever possible to double team and interfere with his post-up moves. Expect Toronto to go right back to the same strategy again even if Sabonis does find a little bit more wiggle room on Saturday.
    • With both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, this might just be a game of attrition. Expect deep rotations, probably some Goran Dragic minutes for the Raptors, and whoever can make the final push should come away with the victory.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet 1 will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will handle the radio call.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors are expected to be without Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe.

    The Pacers have not released their injury report yet.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 214.5.

    Further Reading

    Nick Nurse says Gary Trent Jr's defense has been the 'biggest surprise' of the season

    Scottie Barnes discusses taking on his 'brother' Jalen Suggs for the 1st time

    Watch: Fred VanVleet Says Dalano Banton Will be a 'Problem' if He Develops a Three-Point Shot

