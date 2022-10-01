Raptors Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Battling 'Tricky' Hamstring Issue

The good health didn't last long for the Toronto Raptors who are now battling their first injuries of the season.

Otto Porter Jr., Thad Young, and Khem Birch were all held out of Friday night's training camp scrimmage due to injuries, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Victoria B.C. The injuries to Young and Birch don't seem particularly concerning and both are day-to-day, Nurse said, but Porter's hamstring injury may prove troublesome.

"It's going to be a little bit for him," Nurse said of Porter who suffered the injury during training camp. "Those are always tricky. So won't see him here playing probably for a little bit."

Young bumped his knee during training camp and was held out for precautionary reasons. Birch, meanwhile, is still recovering from offseason surgery on his meniscus and isn't back to 100% quite yet. He had been participating in all team activities throughout training camp but the team decided to hold him out of the scrimmage.

If Porter is unable to start the season for the Raptors, expect Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa, and Young to see increased playing time as the first three players off the bench. Malachi Flynn, who Nurse praised early on in training camp, could figure into the mix if the Raptors need more three-point shooting in the rotation.

