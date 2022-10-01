Skip to main content
Raptors Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Battling 'Tricky' Hamstring Issue

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Battling 'Tricky' Hamstring Issue

The Toronto Raptors may be without Otto Porter Jr. for the next little while as the veteran recovers from a hamstring injury
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The good health didn't last long for the Toronto Raptors who are now battling their first injuries of the season.

Otto Porter Jr., Thad Young, and Khem Birch were all held out of Friday night's training camp scrimmage due to injuries, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Victoria B.C. The injuries to Young and Birch don't seem particularly concerning and both are day-to-day, Nurse said, but Porter's hamstring injury may prove troublesome.

"It's going to be a little bit for him," Nurse said of Porter who suffered the injury during training camp. "Those are always tricky. So won't see him here playing probably for a little bit."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Young bumped his knee during training camp and was held out for precautionary reasons. Birch, meanwhile, is still recovering from offseason surgery on his meniscus and isn't back to 100% quite yet. He had been participating in all team activities throughout training camp but the team decided to hold him out of the scrimmage.

If Porter is unable to start the season for the Raptors, expect Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa, and Young to see increased playing time as the first three players off the bench. Malachi Flynn, who Nurse praised early on in training camp, could figure into the mix if the Raptors need more three-point shooting in the rotation.

Further Reading

Raptors discuss the impact of Rico Hines on Toronto's coaching staff

Nick Nurse praises Malachi Flynn & discusses impact of exceptional Pro-Am outings

Nick Nurse explains moving Fred VanVleet off ball & improving shot selection this year

Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson (55) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center
News

Nick Nurse Discusses Final Roster Cuts & Addition of Josh Jackson

By Aaron Rose
Sacramento Kings player development coach Rico Hines before the game against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center
News

Raptors Discuss the Impact of Rico Hines on Toronto's Coaching Staff

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center
News

Pascal Siakam Looks Poised to Step Into MVP Conversation, Teammates Say

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena
News

Nick Nurse Praises Malachi Flynn & Discusses Impact of Exceptional Pro-Am Outings

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (center) speaks to his players during a first quarter timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
News

Nick Nurse Names Two Standouts From Day 1 of Raptors Training Camp

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots for three points against the Miami Heat during the second half at Scotiabank Arena
News

Nick Nurse Explains Moving Fred VanVleet Off Ball & Improving Shot Selection This Year

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19120956_168390270_lowres
News

4 Takeaways from Scottie Barnes' Media Day: From Year 2 Expectations to More Point Scottie

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19120861_168390270_lowres (1)
News

O.G. Anunoby Discusses Rumors of his Unhappiness with the Raptors

By Aaron Rose