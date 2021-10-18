    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Nick Nurse Shares Update on Raptors Injuries & Explains the Decision to Waive Ishmail Wainright

    The Toronto Raptors are going to be without Yuta Watanabe for a little while, but Chris Boucher appears to be getting closer
    Author:

    There was nothing easy about the decision the Toronto Raptors made to part ways with Ishmail Wainright over the weekend. He was, by all accounts, a great guy to have around the organization. He worked hard, brought a positive vibe, and looked pretty good in limited action.

    It just came down to fit, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday.

    "It was really tough. I think it really could have went either way when you consider those two guys for sure," Nurse said, referring to Wainright and Sam Dekker who were fighting for one spot. "I’d probably say [Ish] did a great job. I thought he played good in Summer League. I thought he worked hard to improve I thought he did improve.

    "I [would] just probably say that Sam's probably got a little bit more versatility with his size to bump up the lineup. And like I said health-wise we’re a little thin with Pascal [Siakam], Chris [Boucher], and Yuta [Watanabe] and Sam probably bumps up way easier than Ish does."

    It may have simply come down to three inches for Wainright who at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds was just a little bit shorter than the 6-foot-9 Dekker who the Raptors think can play a little bit bigger than his 220-pound frame would suggest.

    Recommended Articles

    Injury Update

    It sounds like Watanabe isn't going to be ready for Wednesday's season opener which is certainly a bummer for Japanese fans who have been hoping to see Rui Hachimura and Watanabe play against one another. Toronto and Washington played three times last season but the league's only Japanese players were never healthy at the same time to share the court together.

    Fortunately for Toronto, Boucher is "getting closer," Nurse said. If he's not back by the season opener, he shouldn't be out much longer.

    Further Reading

    OG Anunoby is poised to become the guy for the Raptors with Pascal Siakam out early

    No matter what the Raptors decide, Sam Dekker is finally at ease

    Who should the Raptors start? Goran Dragic or Gary Trent Jr.

    USATSI_15434376_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Nick Nurse Shares Update on Raptors Injuries & Explains the Decision to Waive Ishmail Wainright

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16936804_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Is Poised to Become The Guy for the Raptors With Pascal Siakam Out Early

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16551103_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Report: Raptors Waive Ishmail Wainright

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_12004776_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Hold Practice with Alex Antetokounmpo & Josh Hall

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16839686_168390270_lowres
    News

    Ishmail Wainright Will Hold His Head High No Matter What The Raptors Decide

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_12799116_168390270_lowres
    News

    No Matter What the Raptors Decide, Sam Dekker Is Finally At Ease

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_12894037_168390270_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka's Life Set to Become Part of Animated Kids Series

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16942388_168390270_lowres
    News

    Who Should the Raptors Start? Goran Dragic or Gary Trent Jr.

    Oct 13, 2021