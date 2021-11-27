Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Gary Trent Jr. Misses Practice, OG Anunoby Was a Half Participant Saturday
    The Toronto Raptors saw OG Anunoby participate in some of practice while Gary Trent Jr. remained sidelined with a calf contusion Saturday
    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse has officially retired from injury fortune-telling.

    So what's the latest on Gary Trent Jr. who left Friday night's game with a right calf contusion?

    "I haven’t been very good at my prognostications of day-to-day and guys not taking very long to get back and things like that, so I have no indication that he is in or out," Nurse told reporters following Saturday's practice. "He is somewhere in the middle of that for tomorrow."

    Trent did sit out practice and was feeling sore, Nurse said, suggesting he probably won't be ready to go when Toronto takes on the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

    While OG Anunoby did participate in some of Saturday's practice, he didn't "go all the way," Nurse said, and will once again be listed as questionable.

    Yuta Watanabe did return to practice, as had been expected. His absence Friday night was precautionary as he continues to work his way back from a calf strain.

    Khem Birch has already been ruled out due to right knee swelling.

    The Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown as questionable. Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams are both out.

    Gary Trent Jr. Misses Practice, OG Anunoby Was a Half Participant Saturday

