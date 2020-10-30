Raptors Commit to Supporting NBA's Investigation into Davis Arrest

The Toronto Raptors have promised their full cooperation and support in the NBA's investigation into the arrest of rookie Terence Davis II.

The 23-year-old Davis faces seven charges following his arrest in New York on Tuesday night, according to TSN's Rick Westhead. The charges include two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal mischief. The NY DA's office said Davis was released following his arraignment, and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 11.

"Incidents of this kind are addressed and managed by the League through the Joint NBA-NBPA Policy on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse," the Raptors wrote in a press release. "The Toronto Raptors take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the League in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team."

Davis' lawyer Gregory Esposito told Westhead that Davis entered a not guilty plea.