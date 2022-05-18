Skip to main content
Suspended Raptors Guard Jalen Harris Posts Photo in Return to Toronto

Suspended Raptors Guard Jalen Harris Posts Photo in Return to Toronto

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has returned to Canada following his one-year suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has returned to Canada following his one-year suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy

Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto.

The 23-year-old former second-round pick of the Toronto Raptors appears to be hinting at a return to the organization following a one-year suspension from the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. He took to social media early Wednesday morning to post a smiley face on Twitter with Toronto as his location.

He also posted an Instagram story overlooking the CN Tower in downtown Toronto.

Jalen Harris' Instagram Story

Jalen Harris' Instagram Story

Harris, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Nevada, played in 13 games for Toronto in 2020-21, averaging 7.4 points on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 47.2% three-point shooting. He culminated the season in Tampa with a 31-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 18.5 points in his final four games.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

This past year, Harris played in 18 games with Vanoli Cremona, an Italian team in Italy's highest basketball league. He averaged a team-leading 13.8 points on 38.5% shooting and 29.5% three-point shooting to go with three rebounds, two assists, and nearly three turnovers per game.

Per the NBA's drug policy, Harris' suspension was for a drug of abuse not including cannabis.

The Raptors have retained his rights should he clear the NBA's drug program and be reinstated back into the league. He would become a restricted free agent this summer, allowing Toronto to match any offer Harris received.

Further Reading

Can Toronto's unusual roster succeed in the playoffs? Take a look at the NBA's conference finalists

Pascal Siakam finally became 'The Guy' for the Raptors, but with Scottie Barnes coming, how long will it last?

Toronto's free agent track record raises concerns, but there are players available who fit the Raptors' biggest needs

USATSI_18150394_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Fred VanVleet Named a Finalist for NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

By Aaron RoseMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17444309_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Can Toronto's Unusual Roster Succeed in the Playoffs? Take a Look at the NBA's Conference Finalists

By Aaron RoseMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17887077_168390270_lowres
Canada Basketball

4 Canadians to Take Part in NBA Combine Beginning Next Week

By Aaron RoseMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18041237_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Who Will Be 'The Guy' for the Raptors Moving Forward? Pascal Siakam or Scottie Barnes? Fred VanVleet Discusses the Balancing Act Toronto Must Navigate

By Aaron RoseMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18150537_168390270_lowres
News

Masai Ujiri Earns Top 10 Spot in NBA's Executive of the Year Voting

By Aaron RoseMay 12, 2022
USATSI_18101452_168390270_lowres
News

Toronto's Free Agent Track Record Raises Concerns, But There Are Players Available Who Fit the Raptors' Biggest Needs

By Aaron RoseMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17159248_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Knicks, Heat Among Teams to Monitor Should Donovan Mitchell be Traded

By Aaron RoseMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17828123_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Nick Nurse Discusses Toronto's Biggest Offseason Need & How to Fix It

By Aaron RoseMay 10, 2022