Suspended Raptors Guard Jalen Harris Posts Photo in Return to Toronto

Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto.

The 23-year-old former second-round pick of the Toronto Raptors appears to be hinting at a return to the organization following a one-year suspension from the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. He took to social media early Wednesday morning to post a smiley face on Twitter with Toronto as his location.

He also posted an Instagram story overlooking the CN Tower in downtown Toronto.

Jalen Harris' Instagram Story Jalen_2

Harris, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Nevada, played in 13 games for Toronto in 2020-21, averaging 7.4 points on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 47.2% three-point shooting. He culminated the season in Tampa with a 31-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 18.5 points in his final four games.

This past year, Harris played in 18 games with Vanoli Cremona, an Italian team in Italy's highest basketball league. He averaged a team-leading 13.8 points on 38.5% shooting and 29.5% three-point shooting to go with three rebounds, two assists, and nearly three turnovers per game.

Per the NBA's drug policy, Harris' suspension was for a drug of abuse not including cannabis.

The Raptors have retained his rights should he clear the NBA's drug program and be reinstated back into the league. He would become a restricted free agent this summer, allowing Toronto to match any offer Harris received.

