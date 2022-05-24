Skip to main content
Former Raptors Guard Jalen Harris Joins Scarborough Shooting Stars

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League appear to be loading up with talent this year.

Just days after announcing a deal with rapper Jermaine Cole, known as J. Cole, the Shooting Stars have inked former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris to a deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Harris was a second-round pick for the Raptors in 2020 and played in 13 games with the team while in Tampa. He finished the season strong, averaging 18.5 points on 51.9% shooting over his final four games. Following the season, though, he received a one-year suspension for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug policy for using a "drug of abuse." The list of prohibited drugs does not include cannabis.

He spent this past year playing overseas in Italy where he averaged 13.8 points on 38.5% shooting and 29.5% three-point shooting in 18 games for Vanoli Cremona. 

Toronto still retains his rights should Harris return to the NBA. He'd be a restricted free agent meaning the Raptors could match any contract offer he receives.

The Shooting Stars have also signed former Miami Heat center Kyle Alexander for this season.

