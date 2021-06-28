Jalen Suggs a Heavy Favorite for Raptors at No. 4

The Toronto Raptors are expected to select Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs with the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft according to Vegas oddsmakers

Vegas certainly isn't believing the latest buzz about a shakeup atop the NBA Draft next month.

Despite rumors of Jonathan Kuminga or Scottie Barnes sneaking into the fop four of the 2021 draft, Jalen Suggs remains a heavy favorite to be selected by the Toronto Raptors with the fourth overall pick, according to Bovada.

NBA Draft Odds Bovada

As things sit following the NBA Draft combine, Gonzaga's Suggs is a -175 favorite to be selected fourth overall, implying a 63.6% chance he's Toronto's pick. If not Suggs, Vegas has USC's Evan Mobley the second most likely, at +185, implying a 35.1% probability he falls to No. 4.

While Mobley is the favorite to be selected No. 2 by the Houston Rockets at -130, he has the second-best odds of being selected fourth, ahead of G League Ignite star Jalen Green who is expected to go third overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the Raptors decide to go off the board with their pick, Vegas has Kuminga, Barnes, and Baylor's Davion Mitchell as the most likely picks for Toronto.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham remains a very heavy favorite to go No. 1 at -10,000, implying a 99% chance the Detroit Pistons call his name.

