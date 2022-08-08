Skip to main content

Report: Kevin Durant Reiterates Trade Request, Raptors Remain a 'Significant Candidate' For Trade

Kevin Durant reportedly remains steadfast in his desire to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets this summer while the Toronto Raptors remain a candidate for a trade
Kevin Durant trade talks may have died down in recent weeks, but the Brooklyn Nets superstar hasn't wavered in his desire to be moved this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Nets' superstar reportedly had a face-to-face meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend in which Durant reiterated his desire to be moved. 

"Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction," Charania reported.

The 33-year-old reportedly told Tsai that the Nets need to decide between keeping Durant with the organization or keeping general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash around, Charania added.

Trade talks with the Toronto Raptors have yet to gain much traction with the Nets reportedly demanding Scottie Barnes in return for Durant, per multiple reports. Despite Toronto's disinterest in moving Barnes, the Raptors remain one of the "most significant candidates" to acquire Durant, per Charania.

"Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant," Charania reported.

While the Raptors certainly have the assets to acquire Durant both in terms of young valuable players, All-Star caliber talent, and future draft picks, Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri has repeatedly said the organization does not plan on making any major moves this summer.

Scottie Barnes has been preparing for more 'Point Scottie' next season, his trainer explains

Raptors should have a 'little specialness' this season, Nick Nurse says

Trainer details Scottie Barnes' offensive mindset going into sophomore season

