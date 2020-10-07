SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Kyle Lowry's Foundation Donating Food to 200 Families for Thanksgiving

Aaron Rose

When the ageless wonder Kyle Lowry eventually retires at some point in the next 100 years there's going to be a statue to commemorate his impact for the Toronto Raptors. 

Since joining the Raptors in 2012, Lowry has become a franchise icon known for his relentless effort on both ends of the court. Few things can dwarf what Lowry has meant to Toronto on the court, but his impact off the court can't be understated.

For the fifth consecutive year, Lowry and his wife, Ayahna, will donate 200 hampers, each filled with grocery and pantry items to help make a Thanksgiving meal for four family members, and gifts to underserved communities and families this Friday leading up to the holiday weekend, the Raptors PR team announced Wednesday.

On behalf of the Lowry Love Foundation, a Second Harvest truck with volunteers and friends of Kyle and Ayahna will drop off hampers to four community agencies across the city since they aren’t able to attend in person due to travel restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

The four agencies include: Toronto Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club, Fred Victor – Regent Park Community Resource Centre, Native Women’s Resource Centre, and Rhema Christian Ministries, which were identified through MLSE’s ongoing partnership with Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada and logistics partner for the event.

Each of the hampers will include all the items needed to complete a Thanksgiving dinner meal for at least four members, including one frozen halal chicken as well as kid-friendly giveaways and personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the pandemic.

Lowry and his wife founded the charity in 2013 with a mission to improving the lives of the underprivileged and disadvantaged of Philadelphia and Toronto in order to help them attain a better quality of life. Education reform is also one important issue to the Lowrys and they hope by supporting these communities will encourage and provide the necessities youth need to ensure an informed and better future for themselves.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nurse Reflects on Bubble Life and Toughness of NBA Playoffs

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says NBA bubble life wasn't as enjoyable as it seemed

Aaron Rose

Deputy Who Shoved Ujiri Compares Situation to Munich Massacre, Threat Could Have Been 'Mass Murder or Terrorism'

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri posed a potential terrorism threat according to Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland's legal team

Aaron Rose

Report: Knicks Interested in Fred VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly have competition for Fred VanVleet from the New York Knicks who are interested in the 26-year-old guard

Aaron Rose

Peeking Behind the Raptors Reddit Curtain

Toronto Raptors Reddit has become a go-to forum for the craziest Raptors fans, but thanks to the moderators, you won't find very much hot take nonsense

Aaron Rose

Lowry is Joining Adam Sandler in New Netflix Movie

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry will be making his Netflix debut in a new movie called Hustle with Adam Sandler and LeBron James

Aaron Rose

Raptors Have Interviewed Draft's Biggest Unkown Karim Mané

The Toronto Raptors have spoken to Canadian Karim Mané who enters the draft as one of the biggest unknowns coming out of Vanier College

Aaron Rose

LaMelo Ball to The Raptors Makes Little Sense

The Toronto Raptors trading Kyle Lowry for LaMelo Ball doesn't make much sense ahead of the NBA Draft

Aaron Rose

by

SSM

Silver: Unlikely 2021 Season Stops for Olympics

The NBA is unlikely to stop for the Olympics, likely forcing Team Canada to play without its top NBA players

Aaron Rose

Watson Jr. a Raptors Prospect to Keep an Eye On

The Raptors have been doing their homework on NBA Draft prospects, but Paul Watson Jr. might be the team's most exciting unheralded player

Aaron Rose

Former Raptor Carter Wins 2019-20 NBA Sportsmanship Award

Former Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter earned the NBA's 2019-20 sportsmanship award as voted on by NBA players

Aaron Rose