Kyle Lowry's Foundation Donating Food to 200 Families for Thanksgiving

When the ageless wonder Kyle Lowry eventually retires at some point in the next 100 years there's going to be a statue to commemorate his impact for the Toronto Raptors.

Since joining the Raptors in 2012, Lowry has become a franchise icon known for his relentless effort on both ends of the court. Few things can dwarf what Lowry has meant to Toronto on the court, but his impact off the court can't be understated.

For the fifth consecutive year, Lowry and his wife, Ayahna, will donate 200 hampers, each filled with grocery and pantry items to help make a Thanksgiving meal for four family members, and gifts to underserved communities and families this Friday leading up to the holiday weekend, the Raptors PR team announced Wednesday.

On behalf of the Lowry Love Foundation, a Second Harvest truck with volunteers and friends of Kyle and Ayahna will drop off hampers to four community agencies across the city since they aren’t able to attend in person due to travel restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

The four agencies include: Toronto Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club, Fred Victor – Regent Park Community Resource Centre, Native Women’s Resource Centre, and Rhema Christian Ministries, which were identified through MLSE’s ongoing partnership with Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada and logistics partner for the event.

Each of the hampers will include all the items needed to complete a Thanksgiving dinner meal for at least four members, including one frozen halal chicken as well as kid-friendly giveaways and personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the pandemic.

Lowry and his wife founded the charity in 2013 with a mission to improving the lives of the underprivileged and disadvantaged of Philadelphia and Toronto in order to help them attain a better quality of life. Education reform is also one important issue to the Lowrys and they hope by supporting these communities will encourage and provide the necessities youth need to ensure an informed and better future for themselves.