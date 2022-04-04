Kyle Lowry Reminds Raptors Fans Just How Special he Still is as Heat Eke Out Victory

What did you expect?

It wasn't as if Kyle Lowry was just going to roll over and play nice in his long-awaited return to Toronto. Sure, it was a night filled with emotions, but Lowry is nothing but an assassin who shines brightest in the biggest moments. It's what he did Sunday night, as he showed no signs of slowing down, nailing the go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter as he led the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat to a 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

1. Lowry Receives Emotional Welcome in Return to Toronto

The Raptors' public address announcer paused as he read off the starting lineup for the Heat. He'd announced four of the five starters, but one remained. Then the lights dimmed and the buzz in the arena picked up.

This was the moment the fully-packed Scotiabank Arena had been waiting for. This was the chance to say thank you to Lowry.

The tribute video gave way to a classic.

"From North Philly to your city!" the announced read aloud as Lowry and his two sons walked out to centercourt. "Number seven! Kyle Lowry!"

It was clear the emotions overwhelmed Lowry who tapped his chest and raise his hands to acknowledge the fans. He didn't cry, though, just as he said he wouldn't.

"I know if I cry DeMar will make fun of me and it's gonna go viral," he joked pre-game.

He may have been one of the few ones with dry eyes though. After 698 regular season and playoff games in a Raptors uniform, Toronto paid its thanks to the greatest Raptor of all time.

"It meant the world to me for the fans to show their appreciation, give me an ovation like that to be out on the floor with some of my former teammates, my brothers. I had an opportunity to see Bobby and Masai. It’s one of those things where the first time is always special," Lowry said. "You don’t forget that. I think the organization showed how classy they are and they showed me that everything I did here meant the world to them, just like vice-versa."

The thank-yous spilled over into the game as Lowry's received cheers when he touched the ball in the first quarter and wasn't pestered with the usual jeering that accustoms free-throw shooters at the charity stripe.

"It just brings back great memories. I saw a lot of people that helped me get to this point," Lowry added. "It means everything that they share the love. I love them and they love me the same way.

"I’m so happy I was able to play for this franchise, this organization and give as much as I gave to this franchise."

The festivities did eventually end when Lowry hit the go-ahead three-pointer to give Miami a two-point lead midway through the fourth quarter from which they never looked back. He finished the night with a classic-Lowry 16 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

2. Raptors Have New Single-Season Three-Point King

It took all of six minutes for VanVleet to take Lowry's crown as Toronto's all-time single-season three-point champion. He opened the game with a three-pointer on the wing over Bam Adebayo, nailed a Lowry-esque pull-up three to tie the former Raptors' record, and re-wrote the record book with a step-back three over an off-balanced Max Strus.

Lowry said he knew it was coming. With the way the game is going these days and how skilled VanVleet is as a shooter, it was only a matter of time before the prince became the king.

"I’m happy and proud of him that he was able to break my single-season (record) for threes. He’s gonna continue to build that. That’s one record down that I’m happy he’s got," Lowry said. "If you guys watch him and see what he did tonight, how aggressive and how assertive he was, that’s just who he is. That’s why I was able to pass the torch to someone like that. I’m happy to have done that.”



But VanVleet wasn't content with just a trio of three-pointers. He looked as good as he has offensively since returning from his right knee injury and carved up the Heat defense to the tune of 21 points in the first half. At one point, he went right at Lowry, laying it in over his mentor and then smiling as he trotted back on defense.

"I used to keep ‘em on the same team to avoid some of those skirmishes," Raptors coach Nick Nurse joked.

When Toronto's offense got bogged down in the third quarter, VanVleet again did his best Lowry impression, reinvigorating the Raptors with another classic Lowry pull-up three in transition.

3. Lowry's Departure Allowed Toronto To Thrive

So much of Toronto's success this season goes back to having a sturdy foundation built from the rubble of the We The North era of Raptors basketball. It was Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan that set the tone for the organization and even a decade after they arrived in Toronto, their presence is still felt.

At the same time, though, Lowry's departure was required for this new era to truly reach its potential. Would the Raptors be better with Lowry this season? I don't know, but VanVleet and Pascal Siakam wouldn't be who they are right now if he hadn't left.

“We knew that other guys were gonna get more opportunities playing wise, chances wise, shots wise, et cetera. I think that’s probably the case with any star play on departure," Nurse said pre-game. "It’s the younger guys’ opportunity to take it or not. That’s certainly the case now.”

Without Lowry, both VanVleet and Siakam have played the best basketball of their careers.

"He was always a pro. Coming in and getting his work in early. That's something that we all watched, and for me now coming back, I have to set that example for everybody else because I've seen him do it, and he did it every single day no matter what," Siakam said. "Those are definitely things that I learned from him, and again he was a true professional, and if you want to be close to the level that he was, those are the things that you can achieve."

Now, the two have stepped into the void, the dynamic duo, the so-called Spice and Dice, that can rain down three-pointers and attack from the inside. On Sunday, the two carried Toronto, with 29 points apiece.

"He brings out a different competitive edge in myself and one of the reasons why I have been able to grow as a player in this league is because he sets the bar so high," VanVleet said.

Lowry Leaves Advice for Barnes

Lowry had a quick word with Scottie Barnes before he walked off the court Sunday night.

“I just told him to keep going. He’s a great talent. His passion and effort — he’s a special talent. He’s gonna be one of those guys that leads a franchise," Lowry said. "He’ll be a cornerstone of a franchise. He fits in perfectly here: how hard he plays and how passionate he is for the game. He’s only gonna continue to get better. I just told him to keep growing. Don’t stop.”

Playoff Picture: 76ers win

The Philadelphia 76ers snuck out of Cleveland with a 112-108 victory Sunday allowing them to move three games up on Toronto for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers' win, however, did make it nearly impossible for Toronto to fall into the play-in tournament.

Injury Report: Anunoby Out

OG Anunoby was sidelined for Sunday's game with a right thigh contusion he suffered on Friday night against the Orlando Magic.

"They went up to test him here tonight and it was a pretty quick decision. He was limping pretty bad," Nurse said. "So I don't have an update on how long it's going to be but it is just a contusion and nothing more than that."

Up Next: Atlanta Hawks

The Raptors will be back at it on Tuesday night when Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.