SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Lowry Leaves Game 4 with Foot Injury

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was forced to leave Sunday night's Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets with a turned left foot and will not return, according to the Raptors.

The 34-year-old Lowry started the game 1-for-3 with two points and three assists before stepping on Chris Chiozza's foot and twisting his foot late in the first quarter. Lowry stayed down briefly before returning to play with a noticeable limp.

His return didn't last long as moments later he took an intentional foul and quickly hobbled off the court at the 2:48 minute mark of the first quarter. He was later ruled out for the game.

He was forced to leave The Field House for diagnostic imaging elsewhere on the NBA campus because that equipment is not available at the arena, according to Raptors PR. That equipment is not available at this facility, according to RaptorsPR

Lowry came into the game averaging 16 with nearly nine rebounds and five assists through three games.

With a 3-0 series lead, it's extremely unlikely the Raptors fall to the Nets, but Toronto will certainly need Lowry back when Round 2 tips off against the Celtics. 

If Toronto can sweep Brooklyn, the Raptors should have some time off before the second round tips off on August 31, according to the NBA.com.

Lowry averaged a career-high 19.4 points with 7.5 assists and five rebounds per game during the regular season. He missed 14 games in the regular season. 

The Raptors had a 30-25 lead when Lowry left the game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bittersweet Series Sweep as Lowry Leaves with Injury

The Toronto Raptors swept the Brooklyn Nets but the evening was dampened by Kyle Lowry who was forced to leave early with an injury

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Sweeping Up, Celtics, Gasol

The Toronto Raptors will look to match series sweeps with the Boston Celtics if they can take down the Brooklyn Nets tonight

Aaron Rose

Nick Nurse wins NBA Coach of the Year Honours

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse becomes the first coach to earn Coach of the Year honours in the NBA and the G League in a career

Aaron Rose

by

Jake1959

Raptors' Post-up Offence May Need Boost Ahead of Celtics Series

The Raptors haven't been a post-up team all season, but it may be a key to beating the Celtics when Round 2 tips off

Aaron Rose

Raptors Take 3-0 Series Lead for 1st time in Franchise History

The Toronto Raptors dominated the Brooklyn Nets, taking 3-0 series lead with chance to sweep on Sunday

Aaron Rose

by

Laur52

Three Thoughts: Harris' Exit, Bounce Back Game, 3-0

The Toronto Raptors will look to go up 3-0 against the Brooklyn Nets who will be without Joe Harris this afternoon

Aaron Rose

Masai Ujiri Releases Statement Regarding Recent Video Showing Him Being Pushed at 2019 Finals

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri released a statement regarding the video of him appearing to be pushed at the 2019 NBA Finals.

Aaron Rose

Raptors show ability to go small against Nets

The Raptors debuted a new closing lineup, going small with Pascal Siakam at center against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Aaron Rose

Raptors make Nets pay for switching Allen

The Toronto Raptors found answers to Brooklyn' switching, using Fred VanVleet's speed and Serge Ibaka's size to cause problems for the Nets

Aaron Rose

Nets can only hang around for so long against VanVleet and the Raptors

Raptors' Fred VanVleet does it again for Toronto, figuring out the Brooklyn Nets' defensive strategy late to seal the game.

Aaron Rose