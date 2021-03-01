Any Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Could Put the Raptors Front Office in a Bind

The Toronto Raptors' front office has to be very careful if it's going to trade Kyle Lowry away ahead of the March 25th NBA Trade Deadline

There's little doubt Kyle Lowry's name is going to continue to pop up in NBA trade reports between now and the March 25th trade deadline. Last week, for example, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat were all interested in the Toronto Raptors' six-time All-Star.

Well, of course, they are. I mean, who wouldn't be 'interested' in adding an extremely talented veteran player with a championship pedigree. Those teams should be as 'interested' in adding Lowry as the Raptors are interested in keeping him.

Part of that report from Keith Pompey included a tidbit about the Raptors' front office wanting to reward Lowry with an opportunity to chase another ring. If Toronto were to trade Lowry — a possibility that seems increasingly unlikely as the Raptors sit tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference — it's widely believed that the Raptors would give the 34-year-old some say where he goes.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last Friday that the Raptors would have a conversation with Lowry before trading him to make sure he is comfortable with the deal.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri hinted at that in the offseason when he said the Raptors would treat Lowry with respect throughout the year.

But what happens if the business of running an NBA franchise and ensuring Lowry's happiness come into conflict? While things are never quite this black and white, it's possible that if the Raptors were to trade Lowry, the best trade return might not come from one of his preferred destinations.

Well, that question seems to have split Raptors social media. I asked Raptors Twitter what they would do in that situation and the results were almost 50-50.

Raptors Reddit was only slightly less divided.

Raptors Reddit Poll

It's never quite that simple. There are, of course, shades of grey here, and in some ways, the Raptors would be better off trading Lowry wherever he wants to go in order to send a message to other All-Stars that if you sign in Toronto the front office will treat you right.

But at the same time, you don't have to look very far back to recall the last time the Raptors blindsided a loyal all-star who had no desire to leave town. That trade, DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a protected first-round pick for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, resulted in an NBA championship.

Fortunately for Toronto, it doesn't seem like the organization is anywhere close to trading Lowry this season. As Wojnarowski reported Friday, it would certainly be surprising considering the Raptors are jampacked right in the middle of the Eastern Conference's playoff race right now. But if Toronto strings together a few more losses and Lowry wants to chase a ring elsewhere, the Raptors front office might find itself in a bit of a bind.

Further Reading:

Here's what we know about the Toronto Raptors' COVID-19 issues

No Nick Nurse, no problem for the Raptors as Sergio Scariolo clinches 1st NBA win

Kyle Lowry is carrying over a tradition from Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant