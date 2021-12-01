Miami Heat Docked 2nd Round Pick for Violating Tampering Rules

After months of investigation, the NBA has finally come down on the Miami Heat for violating the league's tampering rules during negotiations with former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry this past summer.

Both the Heat and the Chicago Bulls will be docked a second-round pick for discussing contracts prior to the legal tampering period.

"These determinations followed investigations into free agency discussions engaged in by the Bulls with respect to Lonzo Ball and by the Heat with respect to Kyle Lowry," the league announced.

The Raptors acquired Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic in the sign-and-trade for Lowry this summer. They won't receive any additional compensation from the league for the tampering.

