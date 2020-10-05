SI.com
Lowry is Joining Adam Sandler in New Netflix Movie

Aaron Rose

And the award for best supporting actor goes to... Kyle Lowry!

The Toronto Raptors' star point guard has proven he can do just about everything on the basketball court. Now he's taking his talents to the big screen and trying his hand at acting, according to Adam Sandler.

Lowry will be joining Sandler and LeBron James in a new Netflix movie called Hustle, Sandler told Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.

“I’m getting ready to do a basketball movie, a scout movie where I’m playing an NBA scout and I discover a player in Spain and I bring him to America. It’s that kind of story, it’s going to be really cool,” Sandler said.

It will feature Lowry who will do a "quick little thing" in Philadelphia, Lowry's hometown, Sandler said, along with "loads of NBA guys in it."

The movie will be a Springhill Entertainment production, produced by James' production company, and directed by We the Animals director, Jeremiah Zagar.

Sander is known for doing numerous sports movies in the past including his recent film Uncut Gems featuring Kevin Garnett, Benchwarmers featuring New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson, The Waterboy featuring NFL Hall of Famers Lynn Swann and Lawrence Taylor, and Happy Gilmore featuring golfer Lee Trevino. He also has a new movie coming out on October 7 called Hubie Halloween featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Dan Patrick.

Hustle will be Lowry's first appearance in a fiction film, according to IMBD.

The movie does not have an official release date yet.

