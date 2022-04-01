Kyle Lowry Says He Knows Nick Nurse is Scheming Up Something Special for Him

Kyle Lowry is well aware of what's awaiting him in Toronto.

With his return to the city just days away, the Toronto Raptors legend is excited and, to some extent, maybe a little nervous about taking on his former team for the first time on Sunday evening. It'll be his first game in Toronto since February 28, 2020, just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m excited as hell to play in Scotiabank Arena again, and to hear Raptors fans do their thing again," he wrote in a Players' Tribune message to Toronto. "I’m excited to be on a court with Freddy and Pascal and O.G. again — if Masai is big bro, then those are my little bros, and they’re the guys now, they’re taking over. And I’m excited to experience that energy of Toronto basketball again."

At the same time, though, Lowry knows the Raptors aren't going to let him get off easy. He told Miami Heat reporters he's prepared for Raptors coach Nick Nurse to draw up some crazy scheme to keep him under wraps.

Despite it being the second night of a back-to-back for the Heat, Lowry is reportedly planning to play and told reporters that he's thrilled to see the success Toronto has had this season.

