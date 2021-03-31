Kyle Lowry Expected to be Out 7-10 Days

The Toronto Raptors are expected to be without Kyle Lowry for a week to 10 days due to a right foot infection

Kyle Lowry's foot infection won't go away.

The Toronto Raptors star point guard has been battling a reoccurring foot infection since at least late January when he was first ruled out due to a toe infection.

"It's not going very well," he said.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse was a little coy about revealing more information about the injury, though he did say the current infection is related to the one Lowry battled earlier in the season.

Lowry is now expected to miss a week to 10 days, Nurse said.

Toronto will play five games in the next 10 days before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 10.

Lowry was forced to miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to the injury and was held to just 24 minutes on Monday against the Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder without Lowry on Wednesday night.

