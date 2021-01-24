Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam Both Out Against Pacers

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Kyle Lowry as well as Pascal Siakam against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. It'll be the second straight game without Lowry who is battling a toe infection. For Siakam, it's left knee swelling that will force him out of the lineup.

There was hope that Lowry would be back with the team for Sunday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on Friday. Instead, Toronto will have to make do without the 34-year-old point guard for the third time this season.

The Siakam injury may be a little bit more concerning for the Raptors. His knee swelling does not appear to be the same injury he sustained on Wednesday against the Miami Heat when he landed awkwardly and injured his groin. It's unclear if the injuries are related. Siakam did fall on his left leg, but he did not mention a knee injury and was previously listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Norman Powell is expected to slide into the starting lineup for the second straight game and take over for Lowry. It's yet to be announced who will replace Siakam as the team's power forward, though the expectation is Chris Boucher will be tabbed for his first start of the season.

