Watch: Kyle Lowry Takes on Sumo Wrestler in New Commercial

Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto on Sunday night is coming with a new commercial debuting in Canada this weekend.

The Toronto Raptors legend has once again teamed up with BitBuy in a new commercial in which he takes a charge — at least supposedly — from Yamamotoyama Ryuta, a 600-pound Japanese Sumo wrestler, the heaviest in Sumo wrestling history.

It's the second time Lowry has filmed a commercial with the Canadian crypto company. He debuted in a Super Bowl commercial earlier in the year in which a company salesman made fun of Lowry for missing so many shots in his illustrious career.

Lowry has become increasingly involved in non-basketball financial ventures in recent years. He's become a brand ambassador for BitBuy and has begun investing in renewable energy companies and the health care space, he told Business Insider last year.

"Getting the African-American, the Black person into those types of positions, it changes the outlook of the culture, right?" Lowry told Business Insider. "It changes the thought processes of who these people are.

"We don't want to just be sitting at the table with everybody else — we want to create our own table and bring people that we want to be in there, to have people of our color at the table with us."

As for the basketball side of things, Lowry will return to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET to take on the Raptors.

