NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search

Kyle Lowry Expected To Play vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors have listed Kyle Lowry as probable for Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors are expecting to have Kyle Lowry back for Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat. The 34-year-old guard is listed as probable with a left thumb injury, according to Raptors PR.

Lowry has missed the past four games with a thumb injury he suffered in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks last Tuesday.

"There is a chance [Lowry is back], I think a good chance," Nurse said Tuesday after the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers game. "I probably would have thought he’d be back in by now considering, but they’re telling me there’s a good chance he plays tomorrow."

In Lowry's absence, the team recalled rookie point guard Malachi Flynn from the G-League Bubble to serve in his place.

Tuesday's loss marked the first time Toronto has lost without Lowry in their last 16 games without the six-time All-Star.

Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic are both listed as questionable for Wednesday night while Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard remain out.

Further Reading

Raptors present Joel Embiid with the most aggressive defence he's seen

Toronto shows its fight in tough loss to the 76ers

Former assistant Chris Finch left his mark on the Toronto Raptors this season

USATSI_15461634_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Expected To Play vs. Heat

USATSI_15471112_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs. Heat: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Wednesday's Game

USATSI_15619582_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Slow Joel Embiid, But Offence Betrays Toronto in Loss to 76ers

USATSI_15510911_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Snubbed In All-Star Voting

USATSI_13943227_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rule Out Kyle Lowry vs. 76ers

USATSI_15452279_168390270_lowres
News

Should The Raptors Go After Kristaps Porzingis? Thanks, But No Thanks

USATSI_15609748_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs. 76ers: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Tuesday's Game

Chris Finch
News

Chris Finch Left His Mark on Raptors' Offence This Season