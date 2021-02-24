Kyle Lowry Expected To Play vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors have listed Kyle Lowry as probable for Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat

The Toronto Raptors are expecting to have Kyle Lowry back for Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat. The 34-year-old guard is listed as probable with a left thumb injury, according to Raptors PR.

Lowry has missed the past four games with a thumb injury he suffered in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks last Tuesday.

"There is a chance [Lowry is back], I think a good chance," Nurse said Tuesday after the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers game. "I probably would have thought he’d be back in by now considering, but they’re telling me there’s a good chance he plays tomorrow."

In Lowry's absence, the team recalled rookie point guard Malachi Flynn from the G-League Bubble to serve in his place.

Tuesday's loss marked the first time Toronto has lost without Lowry in their last 16 games without the six-time All-Star.

Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic are both listed as questionable for Wednesday night while Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard remain out.

