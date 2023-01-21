Raptors Look to Knock off Jayson Tatum-less Celtics: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will return home Saturday to take on the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics: Where to watch, injury reports, odds

It'll be another undermanned opponent for the Toronto Raptors who take on the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics on Saturday evening at 5 pm.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Boston and 98.5 The Sports Hub will call it for Boston.

What to Watch For

Toronto has now squandered back-to-back games against shorthanded teams with another one on the horizon. At this point it's not entirely clear if a win is even advantageous for the organization anymore. Cheer for whatever you want to cheer for.

Scottie Barnes has been incredible to start the new year, looking far more aggressive and healthier these days. The Raptors need to keep getting him the ball and ensuring his development is what the rest of this season is all about.

Fred VanVleet's three-point shot has come back over the past few games and his playmaking has been the best on the team for over a month now. Toronto needs him back to his old self if it wants to salvage whatever is left of this disappointing season.

Injury Reports

The Raptors have listed Dalano Banton as questionable. Christian Koloko has been assigned to the G League and Otto Porter Jr. is out.

The Celtics have ruled out Tatum and Danilo Gallinari.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +1 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 50%. The total for the game is 226.5.

